SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after gunfire on Plumtree Road in Springfield Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 9:05 p.m. officers were called to the area of the 500 block of Plumtree Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, the gunfire caused damage to the home’s garage. Police believe this was a targeted act.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is conducting the investigation.