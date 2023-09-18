SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is investigating a ShotSpotter activation that occurred on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the 100 block of Monrovia Street for a ShotSpotter activation. When officers arrived, they located evidence of gunfire and damage to a home.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.