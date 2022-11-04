WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police were called to reports of shots being fired near the University of St. Joseph’s campus on Friday morning before a serious rollover crash.

Just after 2 a.m., West Hartford officers were called to reports of gunfire near the west side of the campus. Other police units also responded to a single rollover crash on Albany Avenue near Bainton Road around the same time.

Officials stated the two incidents may possibly be connected.

In regard to this incident, the University of St. Joseph released the following statement:

“Earlier this morning the University Of Saint Joseph Department Of Public Safety was notified by the West Hartford Police Department about a shooting incident which occurred on campus. West Hartford Police have assured USJ that there is no threat to the community and that the campus is safe and secure. West Hartford Police are currently on campus investigating the incident. Classes and activities at USJ will proceed today [Friday] following their normal schedule. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

The driver involved in the rollover was taken to the hospital, and according to police, they sustained serious injuries.

Albany Avenue was shut down between Steele Road and Prospect Avenue while West Hartford police investigate the scene.

The West Hartford Police Department asked that anyone who witnessed the incident call the department at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 or email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

