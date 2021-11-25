Gunman caught on video shooting man in front of Bronx home: NYPD

(Credit: NYPD)

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx — A man drew a gun the morning of Nov. 10 and shot another man in the abdomen and leg, police said Wednesday.

At approximately 11 a.m., in front of a residence on Holland Avenue in the Bronx, the gunman drew his weapon and fired it at a nearby 36-year-old man. The victim was shot in both his abdomen and leg, police said.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, and police described his condition as stable.

Several vehicles parked near the incident location had damage as well, police said. The exact cost of the damage is unknown.

The gunman was last seen wearing a black and blue knit hat, blue long-sleeve shirt, black vest, blue pants, dark shoes and a backpack. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).