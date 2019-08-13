Gunman in custody following Chicago hospital shooting

(NBC News) A gunman is in custody after firing several shots Monday at Chicago’s Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

Authorities say the man first opened fire outside the hospital, then moved inside and fired more shots.

“He got in the street and started shooting at the building shot all the windows out,” said witness Michael Watkins.

He was quickly confronted by police officers.

“They drew their weapons, pointed them at him, he threw the gun on the floor, and they took him down,” another witness said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Z2AwIT