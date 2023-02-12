PITTSFIELD/ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Drugs, guns, and ammunition was seized from two homes in Berkshire County on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the North Adams Police Department, Adams Police Department, Pittsfield Police Department, Berkshire Sheriff’s Office, Berkshire County Drug Task Force, and Berkshire County Special Response Team executed search warrants on two residences. One was located at 11 Quaker St. in Adams and 74 Linden St. in Pittsfield.

This case was part of a county-wide drug distribution operation, and as a result of the investigation, three people were arrested, and two illegally possessed firearms were seized. One of the firearms was a customized, fully automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine.

The investigators also seized 5,150 bags of heroin, 67.5 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, $3,993 in cash, 36 rounds of ammunition, and two firearms. Kristen Vazquez of Adams was arrested during the executions of the warrant on a motor vehicle stop in Pittsfield, along with Trevon Thompson of 74 Linden St., and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez listing an address of 11 Quaker St., Adams, Ma.

District Attorney Shugrue stated, “I made a pledge during my campaign that I would hold those bringing illegal firearms and drugs into our cities and towns accountable. But words mean nothing without actions. By fostering strong, positive relationships with the State Police Detective Unit and law enforcement, along with the hard work of ALL the staff in my Office, I have, and will continue to, follow through with the commitments I made to you, the Berkshire County residents.”

The subjects will be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court and North Adams District Court on Monday, February 13.