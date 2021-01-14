Guns, drugs seized from Greenfield home

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield police seized drugs and illegal guns from a home on Water Street Thursday morning.

Greenfield Police Lt. William Gordon told 22News one person was arrested Thursday, as a result of what he said was a “lengthy investigation.”

The Franklin County Special Response Team was called-in to help the Greenfield police make the arrest. Gordon said this was done as a precaution because they had received word there were guns in the house, but police were allowed into the home without incident.

Additional details, including the name of the suspect, were not immediately available, but Gordon said more information would be released later Thursday.