HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke police are investigating after six firearms were found during a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Holyoke.

At around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Holyoke police requested assistance to locate the driver that ran away from the crash. Hadley Police Officer Marini and K9 Fitzgerald were training with the State Police K9 Unit when they arrived to help in the search.

Two firearms were found in the vehicle and an additional four firearms were found in a bag located by K9 Fitzgerald in a wooded area of Lower Westfield Road and Route 5, according to the Hadley police.

(Hadley Police Department)

(Hadley Police Department)

(Hadley Police Department)

22News contacted Holyoke police for additional information and is waiting to hear back.