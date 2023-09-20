Tunbridge, VT – Vermont State Police say a man was arrested in Tunbridge on Tuesday for shooting a gun during an argument with a neighbor.

It happened on New Brighton Hill Road where police say the suspect, Thomas Hynes, confronted a neighbor, Brent Morrill, and there was an argument.

Hynes allegedly fired a gun with one shot hitting the ground. Morrill was not hurt. Hynes was arrested and taken to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Thomas Hynes, 65 – Courtesy: Vermont State Police