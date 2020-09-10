Gunshot victim dead after accident on Cortland Street in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who died after crashing on Cortland Street in Springfield Friday night has been identified by the Hampden County DA.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the Shotspotter activated just before midnight on Friday when a motor vehicle crash was simultaneously reported on Cortland Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman, both with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center.

According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesperson Jim Leydon, 31-year-old Aaron Thomas of Springfield, who was the driver, died of his injuries Saturday morning. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The incident is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit and Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit. If you have any information you are asked to text-a-tip to Springfield Police by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and typing SOLVE then your tip.