Gunshot victim found inside a car in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after Springfield police found a man with a gunshot wound in Indian Orchard Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 5:05 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Pinevale and Essex Street in Indian Orchard for a well-being check on a person inside a car. When officers arrived, they found an adult man that was dead with a gunshot wound.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to CRIMES (274637), text SOLVE plus your tip.