SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a shooting near Pearl and Mattoon Streets Monday night.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh says around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to the area after a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is in stable condition. The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.