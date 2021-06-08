Gunshot victim found on Bay Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield detectives are investigating after officers responded to a shooting on Bay Street Tuesday.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Bay Street. Officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound and began first aid. The victim was taken to Baystate Health and is expected to be okay.

MAP: Bay Street in Springfield

The Springfield Detective Bureau is investigating.

