SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person with a gunshot injury was found on Buckingham Street in Springfield Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the area around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

No other information is available at this time. The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating this incident.