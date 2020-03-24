1  of  2
Gunshot victim found on Clifton Avenue in Springfield

Crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have located a man who was shot Tuesday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of 0-100 block of Clifton Avenue for a ShotSpotter Activation where they found the gunshot victim. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.

22News crew are on the way to the area to bring you the latest. We’ll update this story as more information is available.

