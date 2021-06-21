Gunshot victim found on Dickinson Street in Springfield on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police found a man with a gunshot wound Sunday night following a ShotSpotter activation.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police were informed of gunshots on Euclid Avenue & Dickinson Street. A man with a gunshot wound was found at the location and was taken to Baystate Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating the incident. No other information has been provided at this time.