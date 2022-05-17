SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is expected to recover after he was found on Locust Street suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 1:25 p.m. officers were called to the area of the 200 block of Locust Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. Officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau.