SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are conducting an investigation on St. James Avenue in Springfield after a gunshot victim was found on Parker Street Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 10:45 a.m. officers were called to the 200 block of St. James Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found evidence but no victims or property damage.

An adult man was later found on the 0-100 block of Parker Street suffering from a gunshot wound at around 11:05 a.m. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay. Walsh said the victim was in connection to the St. James Avenue incident.

22News is following this story and will provide additional updates as soon as they become available.