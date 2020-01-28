Gunshot victim found on Union Street in Springfield has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the gunshot victims found on Union Street in Springfield Monday has died Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police investigating after gunshot victims found on Union Street

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, just after 9:00 p.m, police were called to Union Street where two gunshot victims were found. Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical where one of the victims has died from their injuries said Walsh.

The Hampden DA is investigating the shooting.