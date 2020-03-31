1  of  3
Breaking News
First positive COVID-19 case reported in Hatfield Gunshot victim found on Whiting Street in Springfield has died Chicopee man dies after motorcycle crash on Worcester Street in Springfield
1  of  3
Watch Live
11AM: Holyoke Mayor Morse update on Mayor Alex Morse to a ddress Soldiers’ Home and COVID-19 2PM: Massachusetts update on the response to COVID-19 9AM: Massachusetts Education Board discuss COVID-19 impact on schools
Closings and Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Gunshot victim found on Whiting Street in Springfield has died

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the two gunshot victims involved in a Springfield shooting on Whiting Street Monday afternoon has died.

Police investigating after two people shot in Springfield

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, the man who was shot and privately taken to Baystate Medical Center has died of his injuries the same day.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, a Shotspotter activation lead officers to the 0-100 block of Whiting Street where they located two gunshot victims, one of whom had non-life threatening injuries.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

MAP: Whiting Street Springfield, Mass.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories