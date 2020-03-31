Gunshot victim found on Whiting Street in Springfield has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the two gunshot victims involved in a Springfield shooting on Whiting Street Monday afternoon has died.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, the man who was shot and privately taken to Baystate Medical Center has died of his injuries the same day.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, a Shotspotter activation lead officers to the 0-100 block of Whiting Street where they located two gunshot victims, one of whom had non-life threatening injuries.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.