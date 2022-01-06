Gunshot victim identified on Eastern Avenue and Chapel Street in Springfield

Springfield, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly shooting in the area of Eastern Avenue and Chapel Street has been identified.

According to Hampden DA’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, the victim is 41-year-old Chang Zou of Springfield.

On December 28th at around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of Eastern Avenue and Chapel Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Detectives found Chang Zou suffering from a gunshot wound and was given first aid, but died from his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.