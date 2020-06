SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is dead after a shooting occurred in Springfield Tuesday night.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the area of Horace Street and Orange Street where a gunshot victim was located.

Walsh said the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center, but later died just before midnight.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating what lead up to the shooting.

MAP: Horace & Orange Street