Gunshot victim of Oswego Street in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The gunshot victim that died after a shooting on Oswego Street in Springfield Saturday has been identified.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, around 8:45 p.m. officers were called to the back of a home on Oswego Street for a report of shots fired when they located 26-year-old Earl Howard of Westfield suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are investigating the shooting.