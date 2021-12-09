Gunshot victim reported on Sargeant Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound in Holyoke Wednesday night.

According to Holyoke Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers were called to 164 Sargeant Street around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital where he died.

Massachusetts State Police CPAC and the Holyoke Criminal Investigation Bureau are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting “Solve” then your tip. Text “END” when you are done.