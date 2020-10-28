Gunshot victim taken to hospital after shooting in South Hadley, police investigating

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Camden and Lyman Streets in South Hadley Tuesday night.

According to South Hadley Police, officers were called to the area around 7:50 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Police said one victim was taken to the hospital by a South Hadley ambulance with gunshot wound and is expected to be okay.

According to police the incident appears to be an isolated incident without threat to the community.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Felix Blaney-Perez @ 413-538-8231 x 6318.

The incident is being investigated by South Hadley Police and State Police detectives.