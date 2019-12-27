Breaking News
Gunshot victim taken to hospital following shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 4 a.m., officers were called to an apartment on the 200 block of White Street where they were told a man was privately taken to the hospital.

Walsh said the gunshot victim has serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting.

