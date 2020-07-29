Gunshot victim who died in car crash after shooting on Worthington Street in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly shooting on Worthington Street on Saturday has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News, on Saturday around 11:00 p.m. Springfield officers were called to the area of 200 Worthington Street for a shot spotter activation where they located evidence of gunfire.

Shortly after, Massachusetts State Police notified Springfield Police of a crash on I-91 where 41-year-old Jayson Moriarty was ejected from the vehicle and also suffered from a gunshot wound prior to the crash. Moriarty was the victim of the Worthington shooting. Leydon said he died in the area of the crash.

This is an on-going homicide investigation being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.