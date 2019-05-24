‘Habitual panhandler’ arrested twice in one week in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man Chicopee police are calling a ‘habitual panhandler’ was arrested for the second time in one week Thursday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 46-year-old Jeremy Wood was observed walking in and out of traffic asking for money in the area of Center Street multiple times

Wilk said an officer approached Wood at 5:15 p.m. and told him he would be arrested if he kept walking into traffic. At 7:00 p.m., he was taken into custody and was found to have a pipe, consistent with smoking crack/cocaine in his possession.

Wood is charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a Class B substance, and soliciting from a person in a motor vehicle.

He was arrested on May 19 on similar charges.

“Folks, if people are approaching you, aggressively begging for money, making threats, stopping you from being able to freely drive your car, call us asap, and we will respond,” Wilk said.

