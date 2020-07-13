Hadley Police investigating multiple jet skies reportedly stolen at Sportsman’s Marina

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley police are investigating multiple jet skies that were reportedly stolen early Friday morning.

According to the Hadley Police Department, at least five jet skies were reported stolen at the Sportsman’s Marina on Russell Street. An officer told 22News there were no cameras in the area where they were taken and there are no persons of interest at this time.

The Hadley Police Department is currently investigating the situation. If you have any information, please contact the police at (413) 584-0883.

MAP: Sportsman’s Marina