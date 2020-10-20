Hadley police looking to identify suspect vandalizing car at Skinner State Park

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in vandalizing a vehicle Saturday.

According to the Hadley Police Department, the owner of the vehicle was parked at Skinner State Park and captured photos of a man suspected of vandalizing their vehicle. The owner of the vehicle did not notice the damages until they returned home.

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to email Lt. Mitchell Kuc from the Hadley Police Department at kucm@hadleyma.gov.