Hadley Police looking to identify suspects involved in alleged hit and run

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – The Hadley Police Department is looking to identify two suspects who were allegedly a part of a hit and run Tuesday morning.

Hadley Police Lieutenant Mitchell Kuc told 22News, around 8:27 a.m. police were called to the area of Route 9 near Greenleaves Drive for a car accident.

Lt. Kuc said the at-fault driver and passenger left the site of the accident, and the car the suspects were in appeared to have stolen plates.

Police posted a photo of the woman allegedly involved in the hit and run to their Facebook Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspects were last seen behind Hawkins Meadow Apartments in Amherst and are believed to still be in the area of the crash.

If you have any information or have seen them you are asked to call the Hadley Police Department at (413) 584-0883