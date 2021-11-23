Hadley Walmart shooting suspect to be held without bail

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was back in Hampshire Superior Court Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing after pleading not guilty last week to charges of shooting two teenagers at the Walmart in Hadley.

Laurie Loisel, Spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, told 22News 26-year-old Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas has been ordered to be held without bail until his trial because he “represents a danger to the community.”

Alvarez-Vargas was arraigned last week on seven charges for an August 22 shooting in the Hadley Walmart bathroom that left two teenagers with severe gunshots injuries. He has pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Armed assault with intent to murder (2 counts)

Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury (2 counts)

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Alvaras-Vargas has been held in custody since the incident in August.

The two victims, 18-year-old Juan Hernandez of Schenectady, New York and 19-year-old Jeraun Matos Colon of Springfield, were indicted by a Hampshire grand jury for charges from the same incident.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty on the following charges:

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Colon also pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Class A substance (heroin) with intent to distribute

Possession of a Class B substance (cocaine) with intent to distribute

Hernandez’s bail was set at $2,500 and Colon’s bail was set at $1,000.