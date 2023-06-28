SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman accused of releasing bees on Sheriff’s deputies to stop an eviction at a Longmeadow home this past October is due in court on Wednesday.

Rebecca Susan Woods of Hadley is scheduled to be in Springfield District Court Wednesday morning.

According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, Woods pulled up to an ongoing eviction on Memory Lane in Longmeadow in a blue Nissan Xterra. Woods left her dog in the car and immediately went to the bee hives being towed by her SUV, and tried to open the lids to unleash the bees.

A sheriff’s deputy tried to stop Woods, but she made the bees angry and they started to circle the area. Woods then smashed the lid and flipped a hive off the flatbed, which made the bees very aggressive. The bees stung several officers, some of whom are allergic, and bystanders who were watching nearby. One officer was taken to the hospital for bee stings.

Woods put on a professional beekeeper suit to protect herself, then carried a tower of bees near the front door of the home to try and stop the eviction, which has been stop-and-go for nearly two years. At the front door of the home, she tried to agitate the bees more and was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies and booked at the Western Massachusetts Reginal Women’s Correctional Facility.

Woods was released without bail and charged with the following: