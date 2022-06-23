NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver from Williamsburg will likely avoid jail time after pleading guilty to charges she fatally struck a bicyclist with her car while she was on a FaceTime call with a friend.

In Northampton District Court Wednesday, 24-year-old Haley Kelly-Sherette pleaded guilty to a charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in connection to the death of Charles Braun. The 69 year-old bicyclist was killed in the crash, which took place on October 6, 2021 near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elm Street in Northampton.

Kelly-Sherette was sentenced to a one-year suspended jail sentence with three years of probation. She will also lose her license for the next 15 years and will have to submit to alcohol and drug testing.

Prosecutors say Kelly-Sherette was driving south on Woodlawn Avenue while engaged in a 53-second FaceTime call with a friend. They say she was further distracted by her 1 year-old daughter, who had been crying in the back seat. She failed to completely stop at a stop sign and struck Braun. She called 911 following the crash and remained at the crash site.