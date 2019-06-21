Hampden County DA to discuss investigation into Chicopee homicide

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Friday, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will discuss the investigation into the June 9 homicide that happened in Chicopee.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, Gulluni will discuss the investigation into the shooting that killed 27-year-old Charles White of Springfield at 2 Springfield Street on June 9.

Leydon said there are currently three suspects under arrest and a fourth suspect who has not been caught at this time.

One of the suspects, 27-year-old Daniel Caldwell, was arrested June 13 in connection with the shooting and pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Springfield District Court.

Gulluni will speak at the Hampden District Attorney’s office Friday at 12:30 p.m.

