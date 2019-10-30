Hampden County Sheriff warns residents of scam calls

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – Hampden County Sherrif Nick Cocchi is warning the public of a recent phone scam where callers are claiming to be police sergeants asking for money.

According to Cocchi, the callers claim to be a sergeant with the department who will try and set up a meeting or collect money to resolve a legal issue and they request a call back. At least two different men have made phone calls one of them holding a southern accent.

The scammers have called residents of Longmeadow and East Longmeadow.

Cocchi said when the residents call the scammers back, the scammers say they need pre-paid Reloadit and gift cards in a certain amount to avoid an arrest based on a warrant.

The calls have been targeting social workers, therapists, and psychologists.

Cocchi wants residents to know the Sheriff’s Department would never contact anyone in the public to ask for money and even if a number looks local it is not legitimate and could likely be generated from a spoofing service.

If you receive such a message you are asked to report it to your local police department or call Barry Ross at the Sheriff’s Department’s investigation unit at 413-858-0116.