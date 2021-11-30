Hampden County sobriety checkpoint announced

(WWLP) – State police have announced an upcoming sobriety checkpoint from Saturday, December 4th into Sunday December 5th in Hampden County.

According to the superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, Colonel Christopher S. Mason, the checkpoint will take place on a public way in Hampden County. The checkpoint will be operated during varied hours and the selection of cars will not be random.

State police said the purpose of the sobriety checkpoints is to further educate drivers and raise the public’s awareness for finding and removing drivers who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

No additional information on where or when the sobriety checkpoint will occur has been released.