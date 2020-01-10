HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Local and state police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in Holyoke Friday morning.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, the body was found on South Bridge Street.

The investigation is being conducted by Holyoke Police, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden County DA’s Office, and the Hampden County DAs Office’s Murder Unit.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.