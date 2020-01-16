Hampden DA responds to arraignment of AMBER Alert suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News was in Springfield District Court Thursday for the arraignment of kidnapping suspect Miguel Rodriguez.
Rodriguez pleaded not guilty on all charges in connection with the abduction of 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia, of Springfield. Charlotte was seen being forced into Rodriguez’s car Wednesday afternoon, which caused police to issue an AMBER Alert.
Six hours later, Charlotte was found safe after state police pulled over Rodriguez on the Mass Pike.
The full arraignment of Rodriguez can be watched here: Springfield abduction suspect held without the right to bail
The Hampden District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni spoke with reporters after the arraignment. Watch the full interview in the 22News video above.
