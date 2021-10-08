SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office is holding a news conference Friday to announce a multi-state narcotics investigation.

Watch live on WWLP.com at 11 a.m.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be joined with Massachusetts and Connecticut State Police at Tower Square on Main Street in Springfield to announce a major gun and drug seizure at 11 a.m. 22News is covering the event and will be livestreaming on WWLP.com.

Springfield Crime News:

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, members of state, federal, and local law enforcement concluded an investigation resulting in a large seizure of guns and drugs.