SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A news conference is being held Wednesday to announce the investigation of a serial rapist taken into custody.

The investigation into the arrest of an alleged serial rapist that has assaulted at least six women over nine months is to be discussed by Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and members of local and state law enforcement.

The news conference is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. in the Hampden District Attorney’s Office at Tower Square in Springfield. 22News will be live streaming the event. This story will be updated as soon as new information is released.