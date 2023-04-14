SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office will provide a conclusion on an officer-involved shooting on February 25.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will be speaking on Friday on the findings of the William Tisdol officer-involved shooting that took place on February 25.

State and Springfield Police were called to the MGM Springfield around 2:00 a.m. on February 25 for a report of an aggressive man possibly armed with a firearm inside the casino. Tisdol was located by officers while he was leaving, in the direction of Main and Union Street.

Police chased after Tisdol and during the pursuit, shots were allegedly fired by the suspect and the officers. Tisdol was hit in the incident and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The conclusion will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the Hampden District Attorney’s Office in Tower Square in Springfield.