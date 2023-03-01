SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni provided an update Wednesday on the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place in downtown Springfield early Saturday morning.

Gulluni told 22News that his office is conducting an investigation into the use of force by Massachusetts State Police after being called for a man acting aggressively at MGM Springfield. William Tisdol of Hartford, Connecticut was shot and killed py police. The initial call also included that Tisdol may be armed. The DA’s office stated they are conducting a full and objective investigation into the use of force by the State Police.

“We’re in the process of assembling all evidence. We’re observing national best practices around police use of force and when that investigation is complete we will, in the interest in full transparency of the public and all those concerned, issue findings and a decision as well as all the evidence, including video and so forth that came from that incident,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told 22News.

The DA’s office is leading the investigation and says it is a significant focus for them right now, they hope to conclude the investigation over the next few weeks.