Hampden DA: Three arrested after drug trafficking investigation, 25,000+ bags of heroin seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced Monday the dismantling of a large-scale drug trafficking organization after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of heroin and cocaine throughout Western Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Vermont.

The principal members of the organization and the focal point of the investigation were 22-year-old Jonathan Acevedo of Chicopee, 29-year-old Jonathan Rivera of Springfield, and 20-year-old Jean Carlos Rios-Rivera of Springfield.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, Acevedo allegedly set up a major narcotics distribution operation out of an address in Chicopee which included trafficking large amounts of heroin to other dealers throughout the area and in Vermont while he was out on bail and on court-ordered house arrest with electronic monitoring.

On August 31 investigators executed search warrants at 141 Skeele Street and at 28 Lucretia Street in Chicopee and allegedly seized 2,800 bags of heroin, 7 grams of cocaine and 56 grams of crack-cocaine.

(Photo: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office)

Leydon said as a result of the searches Acevedo was arrested for trafficking in Heroin (36-100 grams), and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He was arraigned in Chicopee District Court and is currently being held on a $100,000 bail.

Acevedo allegedly received heroin shipments from Rios-Rivera who investigators learned was a heroin source of supply for several local dealers in Hampden County.

According to Leydon, on September 19 investigators executed a search at 12 Bayonne Street in Springfield and seized 22,400 bags of heroin, a Glock 27 handgun, and one magazine with eight rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.

During the search, Rivera was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin over 200 grams, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a license.

Leydon said a warrant for Rios-River’s arrest was issued for trafficking in over 200 grams of heroin after he left the state in order to avoid arrest. He was later arrested in a hotel in Windsor Locks, CT and is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.