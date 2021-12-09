Hampden police looking for attempted house break-in suspect

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden police are looking for the public’s help to identify the van or suspect in an attempted house break-in.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Hampden Police Detective Jason Roath, a suspect attempted to break into a home off Somers Road Wednesday afternoon. The homeowner was at the residence at the time and confronted the suspect before he made entry into the home.

The van pictured was driven by the suspect and drove away before police arrived. If you have any information on the van or driver you are asked to contact Detective Roath at 413-566-8011 extension 212.