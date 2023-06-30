CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chesterfield man has now been convicted 12 times for drunk driving after pleading guilty earlier this week for charges connected to crashing his vehicle in November 2020.

John Huckins, 61, of Chesterfield pleaded guilty in Hampshire Superior Court this past Monday to operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Huckins admitted that he crashed his truck into a utility pole in Westhampton back on November 21, 2020 while under the influence.

Huckins was the only person in the car at the time of the accident. He also admitted that he has been convicted of drunk driving 11 times before.

“It is beyond troubling that Mr. Huckins was before the Court on a 12th offense OUI charge. Fortunately, no one was hurt during this incident. We believe that a lengthy state prison sentence was clearly warranted here in order to protect the public,” said ADA Covington. “The Commonwealth would also like to thank the State Police for their thorough work on this case.”

Following a plea agreement, Huckins was sentenced to five to six years in prison and must serve two years of probation once released. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Huckins has more OUI convictions than anyone prosecuted in the region over at least a decade.