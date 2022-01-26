Handgun found after search in Southwick, one person arrested

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick police have arrested one person after a search near Point Grove Road resulted in officer’s finding a handgun.

According to Southwick Police Lieutenant Rhett Bannish, a disturbance was reported near 23 Point Grove Road. It was believed a handgun was involved. Southwick police along with State Police and a State Police K-9 unit searched the area and found a handgun. One person was arrested after the search.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released by Southwick Police. No other information is available at this time. 22News will continue to follow this story and provide any new updates as soon as they are available.