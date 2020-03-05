HANG UP: Social Security Administration urging the public to avoid these scam calls

(WWLP) – Thursday has been named National “Slam the Scam” day to raise public awareness of government imposter telephone scams across the United States.

According to the Office of the Inspector General, callers pretend to be government employees to mislead victims into providing personal information or making payments.

The Social Security Office of the Inspector General plans to participate in a USA.gov hosted twitter chat and a Facebook Live event at Social Security to warn all Americans to hang up on all government imposters.

The Federal Trade Commission recently reported that victims of these scams lost nearly $153 million in 2019.

To combat these scams, the Social Security Administration and its Office of the Inspector General have created a public outreach campaign to educate the public on how to identify these scam calls. The SSA will never do the following:

Tell you that your Social Security Number has been suspended, offer to increase your benefits, or resolve an identity theft issue for a fee

Call to threaten you with arrest or legal action if you do not immediately pay a debt, fine, or fee

Request immediate payment via gift cards, cash, wire transfers, or internet currency like Bitcoin

Demand secrecy from you in handling a Social Securty-related problem or tell you to make up a story to tell your friends, family, or store/bank employees

“Awareness is our best hope to thwart the scammers,” said Inspector General Ennis. “Tell your friends and family about these scams and report them to us when you receive them, but most importantly, just hang up and ignore the calls.” Inspector General Ennis said in a news release sent to 22News

The Social Security Office of the Inspector General is encouraging other federal agencies and the private sector to promote a National “Slam the Scam Day” as part of National Consumer Protection Week.

If you are a victim to a Social Security scam you are asked to report it online here. IRS scams can be reported to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and other government scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission.