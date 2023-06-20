MANCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Court documents released Tuesday include new details about the death of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

A judge unsealed court documents on Tuesday for the case against her father, Adam Montgomery. According to the documents, Harmony, her father, stepmother, and two other children were living in their car in Manchester, New Hampshire in 2019.

Adam would allegedly get upset that she would not say when she had to go to the bathroom and was having accidents in the car. Kayla Montgomery, Adam’s wife, told investigators he would strike her every time in the face or head with a closed fist. On December 7, 2019, Adam allegedly struck Harmony three to four times which caused her death.

Documents say that Adam kept Harmony’s body in a bag for months, carrying it with him to different homes, shelters, and even storing it in a walk-in cooler at his job until he eventually disposed of it in an unknown location. Harmony wasn’t reported missing until two years after the incident.

Adam pleaded not guilty last year to second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges. He is scheduled to stand trial on those charges in August.