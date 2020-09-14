Hartford gunshot victim found in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Brimfield Police located a man with a gunshot wound who was allegedly involved with a shooting incident in Hartford, Connecticut Saturday.

According to Brimfield Police, on Saturday Brimfield Police were called to Sam’s Food Store for a report of a man, later identified as Luis DeJesus, with a gunshot wound to his leg.

After speaking with DeJesus and a short investigation, police determined that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted and that he had been involved in a shooting incident in Hartford Connecticut. Police also said they found a loaded stolen firearm inside of a fanny pack strapped around DeJesus’ chest and he had a felony warrant from Hartford.

DeJesus was taken to UMass Worcester, where he underwent surgery and is in the custody of the Brimfield Police Department; He will be arraigned at a later date.

DeJesus was charged with the following: